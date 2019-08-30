|
|
|
Hawkins Peter Passed away unexpectedly
on 15th August aged 76.
Much loved and missed Dad of Michele and Simon and the adored Grandad of William and Lauren.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to The Orangutan Foundation as these were his favourite animals at Blackpool Zoo.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Friday 6th September 2019
at 12:00 noon.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019