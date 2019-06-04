|
Haslam Peter Peacefully at home on
20th May 2019, Peter
aged 74 years, dearly loved husband of Bernadette, loving father of Stuart, Michelle and Darren, father in law of Donna
and Mike, much loved grandad
of Charlotte, Kyle, Jessica, Katie, Joshua and great grandad of Gracie, also a dear brother, brother in law, uncle and not forgetting his faithful dog, Buddy.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 2:30 PM.
Donations if desired may be sent for Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Enquiries, flowers
and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 4, 2019
