Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Haslam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Haslam

Notice Condolences

Peter Haslam Notice
Haslam Peter Peacefully at home on
20th May 2019, Peter
aged 74 years, dearly loved husband of Bernadette, loving father of Stuart, Michelle and Darren, father in law of Donna
and Mike, much loved grandad
of Charlotte, Kyle, Jessica, Katie, Joshua and great grandad of Gracie, also a dear brother, brother in law, uncle and not forgetting his faithful dog, Buddy.

Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 2:30 PM.

Donations if desired may be sent for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Enquiries, flowers
and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.