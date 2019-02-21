HALSALL Peter (Pete) On Friday 8th February 2019,

Pete passed away suddenly

at his home

aged 57 years.

Beloved son of Maureen

and the late Peter,

Dearly loved husband of Deanna and a dear Son-in-law to Wendy and the late Eddie.

Much loved brother to Michael, Laurence, Christopher and Robert, and brother-in-law to Beverley, Norma, Judy, Pui, Jim and Dawn.

A loving Uncle and Great Uncle to his nieces and nephews.

He will be fondly remembered

by his friends Bryn, Ed,

Colin and Dennis.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends and colleagues in the fire service.

Funeral service will take place at Sacred Heart RC Church, Thornton-Cleveleys on

Thursday 7th March 2019

at 11:15am, followed by a committal at Carleton Crematorium.

Please feel free to dress casually as Pete knew you best.

Family flowers only please;

donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimers Society

or Dementia UK, or if preferred a donation towards a garden in Pete's memory.

All enquiries please to

J T Byrne Funeral Directors,

85 Victoria Road East, Thornton- Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.

Tel: 01253 863022. Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019