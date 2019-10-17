Home

Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
14:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Peter Givens Notice
Givens Peter
(Jocky) Passed away suddenly on
October 12th, 2019 at his home in Kirkham, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Moira, loving father of Peter and Ralph also a loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service and cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday October 24th
at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Alzheimer's Society.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
