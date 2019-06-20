|
|
|
Dobby Peter Passed away peacefully at home on the 12th June, Peter
aged 72 years.
A loving Husband to Eileen,
a devoted Dad to Steven and Clare and a much loved Grandad,
Brother and Uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 11.45am.
Flowers only please.
Donations to Trinity Hospice
if so desired c/o
and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel: 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 20, 2019
