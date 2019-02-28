|
Cropper Peter
(M.P.S F.N.A.O. Pharmacist & Optician) Peter passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on
13th February 2019, aged 88 years.
A loving and caring gentleman, husband to Barbra and the late Josie, father to Simon and Nicola, father in law to Jill and Dave, stepdad to Rachel, Kort, Joanne and to Jeff. Popa to Charlotte, Emma, Thomas, Holly, Jade, Tamsin, Carl, Justin, Robert, Nico and Luca. Great Popa to Oliver and Oscar. A wonderful friend to all extended family and many others. He will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 6th March 2019 in the Parish Church of Poulton le Fylde, St. Chad at 1.45pm followed by a private Committal for family and close friends at Carleton Crematorium. No flowers please but donations requested for
Trinity Hospice either via the donations box present in Church or direct to the Funeral Directors, Box Bros Ltd, 13/15 Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4AP.
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
