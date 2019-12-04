|
BROWN PETER Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday 24th November 2019.
Aged 75 years.
Devoted husband of Christine. Loving father of Tracey, Kerry, Lyndsay and Craig.
Step-dad of Mark and Karen. Caring Grandad of Paris, Sienna, Leila, Bethany and Charlotte.
Peter will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on 11th December at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Peter to The Fleetwood Trust.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road,
Blackpool,
01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019