Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:15
St Peters Parish Church
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
13:00
Fleetwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Bailey

Notice Condolences

Peter Bailey Notice
BAILEY Peter George Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Thursday 18th July 2019,
aged 84 years.
Devoted husband to Peggy.
Peter will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Brethren of Fleetwood Lodge 3711
Canis Major Lodge 9487 St Michaels on Wyre Lodge 8348
and companions of Hesketh
Chapter 950 please take note.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Peters Parish Church on
Wednesday 14th August at 12.15pm
prior to interment at Fleetwood
Cemetery at 1.00pm.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.