BAILEY Peter George Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Thursday 18th July 2019,
aged 84 years.
Devoted husband to Peggy.
Peter will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Brethren of Fleetwood Lodge 3711
Canis Major Lodge 9487 St Michaels on Wyre Lodge 8348
and companions of Hesketh
Chapter 950 please take note.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Peters Parish Church on
Wednesday 14th August at 12.15pm
prior to interment at Fleetwood
Cemetery at 1.00pm.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 29, 2019