Waite Pauline On the 1st June 2019,
Pauline, aged 85,
died very peacefully,
with her husband by her side in
New Thursby Nursing Home.
Very much loved by her husband, son, grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 17th June 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, for the "Alzheimer's Society"
or the

c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road. St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 5, 2019
