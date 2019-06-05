Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
13:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Pauline Waite Notice
Waite Pauline On the 1st June 2019,
Pauline, aged 85,
died very peacefully,
with her husband by her side in
New Thursby Nursing Home.
Very much loved by her husband, son, grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 17th June 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, for the "Alzheimer's Society"
or the
""
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road. St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 5, 2019
