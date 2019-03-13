|
|
|
Smith Pauline Passed away peacefully at
her home address, on
Saturday 2nd March 2019,
Pauline aged 76 years
of Henson Avenue, Blackpool
and formerly of Fleet Street, Blackpool.
The deeply loved wife of
the late John, much loved mum of Lesley, Andrea and her son the late John Peter, dear mother-in-law of Roger, devoted Nan of
Iain & Charlene, Kirsty & Andy, Charlie & Danielle, Jack, Georgia, Kayleigh and the late Calum,
loving great Nanny of Summer, Alfie, Archie, Freddie, Jack, Oliver,
Lucas and Bailey.
Pauline will be very sadly missed and always loved by everyone
who knew her.
Pauline's funeral service and cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool, on Wednesday 20th March 2019
at 11.00am.
All floral tributes and any further enquiries please to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More