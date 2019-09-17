|
|
|
ROGERSON Pauline On Wednesday 11th September 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital and of Thornton, Pauline
passed away aged 86 years.
Dearly loved Mum to Anne, Liz, Louise, Helen, Michael and the late Frances, a loving and devoted Mother-in-law, Grandma,
Great Grandma and Auntie.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service and requiem
mass will take place at Sacred Heart RC Church on Thursday
3rd October 2019 at 11:00am
prior to a committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in Pauline's memory may be given to Dementia UK c/o
The Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton- Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019