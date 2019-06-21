|
NUTTALL Pauline 'Former Landlady of
Mount Pleasant, North Shore'
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful Pauline on
Monday 17th June 2019,
aged 77 years.
She was surrounded by her family.
A dearly loved wife of Brian, precious mum of Amanda, Kerry and Michaela, wonderful treasured Nanny to Alana, Mady, Annissa, Amber, Bella, Alfie, Matilda, Marcy, Rupert and Felix. Loved mother-in-law to Alan, Julian & Stuart.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 9:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Research, c/o The Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 21, 2019
