J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Pauline Baker Notice
BAKER Pauline 9.7.36
Passed away 3rd March 2019 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital peacefully with her family and friends around her.
Beloved mother, nan and a great friend to many. Funeral to be held at Carlton Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March 2019 at 2pm, followed by the wake at
Briardene Hotel, Kelso Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3JG.
Donations to The British Heart Foundation c/o
JT Byrnes Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Rd East,
Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5BU.
As this is a celebration of Pauline's life, bright colours only please.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
