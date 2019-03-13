|
BAKER Pauline 9.7.36
Passed away 3rd March 2019 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital peacefully with her family and friends around her.
Beloved mother, nan and a great friend to many. Funeral to be held at Carlton Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March 2019 at 2pm, followed by the wake at
Briardene Hotel, Kelso Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3JG.
Donations to The British Heart Foundation c/o
JT Byrnes Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Rd East,
Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5BU.
As this is a celebration of Pauline's life, bright colours only please.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
