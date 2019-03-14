|
|
|
SNAPE Paul Martin Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday March 8th 2019,
aged 57 years.
Devoted husband of Sandra,
much loved dad of Ryan, Adam and Amy, dear father in law of Vicky, proud grandad of Charlotte and loving brother of Wayne.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Wednesday March 20th at
11:30 am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Bowel Cancer UK.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More