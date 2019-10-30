|
|
|
SKIBA Paul Anthony Passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the
loving care of Trinity Hospice,
on Wednesday 16th October 2019, aged 57 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Julie, much loved Father of Nick
and Louise. Loving Father in law
of Ian and Adam. Much loved Grandad of Jensen.
Dear Son of Sylvia. Devoted Brother of Patrick, David and Peter.
Paul will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral will take place at
Christ the King Church on
Friday 8th November at 11.15am followed by the committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family Flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Macmillan Cancer Research
& Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquires to
D Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, 287 Devonshire Road, FY2 0TW. Telephone 01253 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019