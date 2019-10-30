Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:15
Christ the King Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Skiba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Skiba

Notice Condolences

Paul Skiba Notice
SKIBA Paul Anthony Passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the
loving care of Trinity Hospice,
on Wednesday 16th October 2019, aged 57 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Julie, much loved Father of Nick
and Louise. Loving Father in law
of Ian and Adam. Much loved Grandad of Jensen.
Dear Son of Sylvia. Devoted Brother of Patrick, David and Peter.
Paul will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral will take place at
Christ the King Church on
Friday 8th November at 11.15am followed by the committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family Flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Macmillan Cancer Research
& Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquires to
D Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, 287 Devonshire Road, FY2 0TW. Telephone 01253 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.