Selby Paul Passed away in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 25th June aged 67 years.
Paul the devoted father of Emma, Timothy and Graham.
Cherished grandad of Lucas,
Faith and Maddison.
Respected brother of Robert
and a much loved uncle to
Jess and Reece.
Paul will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Would all family and friends please meet for Paul's funeral service at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July 2019
at 11.00a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations can be made in
memory of Paul payable to
The British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to
C.T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde
Tel 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 4, 2019