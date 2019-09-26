Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
66-68 Highfield Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 2JF
01253 347 865
Paul Gill Notice
GILL PAUL ANTHONY Paul passed away peacefully
at Links Lodge Care Home on
Saturday 14th September
aged 67 years.
Beloved Brother of Ann,
Brother-in-Law of Pete,
Loving Uncle of Janine, Chris
and their families.
Paul will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will be held at
Our Lady of Assumption Church
on Tuesday 1st October at 12:30pm, followed by a private family burial at Carleton Cemetery.
As requested by the family please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Epilepsy Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
66-68 Highfield Rd, Blackpool
347865.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
