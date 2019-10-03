|
|
|
COWAN Paul Fraser After a long illness bravely borne, Paul passed away peacefully in Trinity Hospice on Thursday September 26th 2019,
aged 64 years.
Beloved and devoted husband
of Anne and dearly loved and proud dad of Catherine and
the late Andrew.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Wednesday October 16th
at 12:30 pm. Family flowers
only please, donations if so
desired to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House
Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019