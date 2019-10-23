|
MEEKINS Patrick (Pat) We are sad to announce
the passing of
Patrick (Pat) Meekins,
aged 73 years, who died on
15th October peacefully at home.
Loving husband of Bernice,
father of Samantha, David and Paul and grandfather of Rihana, Jamal and Ethan. Pat will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Nicholas Parish Church
on Thursday 7th November
at 12.00pm followed by cremation
at Carleton Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to
the Myotonic Dystrophy Support Group or Air Ambulance c/o the funeral director. All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road,
Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019