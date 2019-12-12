Home

POWERED BY

Services
Layton Funerals
80 Onslow Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 7EP
01253 301306
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Hession
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Hession

Notice Condolences

Patrick Hession Notice
Hession Patrick Herbert
'Bert' Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
on Sunday 1st December 2019, aged 85 years.
Dear Husband of Rita,
Father of Garfield, loved Father in law of Suda, Grandad of Jacob, Nibby, Reah, Great Grandad of Arthur, Rupert, Albert,
Brother in law of Hilary, Pauline, Uncle of Spencer,
Jessica and Jamie.

A service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium,
on Thursday 19th December
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired,
to Parkinson's Disease c/o
and all enquiries to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool,
FY3 7EP
Tel 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -