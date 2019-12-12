|
|
|
Hession Patrick Herbert
'Bert' Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
on Sunday 1st December 2019, aged 85 years.
Dear Husband of Rita,
Father of Garfield, loved Father in law of Suda, Grandad of Jacob, Nibby, Reah, Great Grandad of Arthur, Rupert, Albert,
Brother in law of Hilary, Pauline, Uncle of Spencer,
Jessica and Jamie.
A service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium,
on Thursday 19th December
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired,
to Parkinson's Disease c/o
and all enquiries to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool,
FY3 7EP
Tel 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019