Patricia Sutton Notice
SUTTON Patricia Passed away in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 6th November 2019, aged 77 years.
Devoted wife of the late Keith, sister of David and much loved sister-in-law of Dawn and John.
"Patricia will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her."
Funeral service to be held
at Carleton Crematorium
on Tuesday 3rd December
at 12:30pm.
All enquiries and floral tributes please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons Funeral Directors, Highfield Funeral Home. Tel: 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
