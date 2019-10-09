Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
ROLFE Patricia Ann On Thursday 3rd October 2019 peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Ann passed away
aged 74 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Eddie, loving Mum to Juliet and Mike, Grandma to Katelyn, Robert and Emma and close friend to Peter and sister to Arthur.
An extremely loving and
caring person who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October 2019
at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
