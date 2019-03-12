Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:30
Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 4AB
Patricia Mancock Notice
MANOCK Patricia Mary Passed away in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday 7th March 2019, aged 86 years.

Loving Wife of the late Leslie. Much loved mother of David and Howard, Mother in law of Andrea,
Grandma of Erin and Luke, Sister of Sandra, Carol and Barbara,
Brother of the late Gordon,
Auntie of Shaun, Melanie,
Kristian, Pauline, Andrea, Carl,
and loved friend to all.

Funeral service will take place
at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes, FY8 4AB on
Thursday 14th March at 11.30 am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society or Make A Wish UK.

All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
