Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
15:30
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lindley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lindley

Notice Condolences

Patricia Lindley Notice
LINDLEY Patricia On Thursday 12th September 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital
and of Thornton,
Patricia
passed away aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan
and a much loved Mum, Nannie, Sister and Mother-in-law.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th September 2019
at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
in Patricia's memory to
British Heart Foundation c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU. Tel; 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.