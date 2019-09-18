|
LINDLEY Patricia On Thursday 12th September 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital
and of Thornton,
Patricia
passed away aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan
and a much loved Mum, Nannie, Sister and Mother-in-law.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th September 2019
at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
in Patricia's memory to
British Heart Foundation c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU. Tel; 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019