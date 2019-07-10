|
Patricia Lawrenson
On Friday 28 th June 2019, peacefully in hospital. Pat aged 86 years,
dearly loved wife to the late Tom, much loved mother to John, Rachel and the late Neil and Joanne, cherished grandma to Alice, Olivia, Edward, Christopher, Michael, Amy,James, Hope and the late Madeline. Service to celebrate Pat’s life will take place on Monday 15 th July in Carleton Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations can be made in memory of Pat to the Alzheimer’s Society.
All enquiries to Bolton Co-op Funeralcare, 01204 30715
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 10, 2019