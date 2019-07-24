Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Duff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Duff

Notice

Patricia Duff Notice
DUFF Patricia June
(Pat) The family of the late June would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards
of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
A big thank you to the staff of Alexandra Nursing Home, Poulton for their care, compassion and support during Pat's short stay with them, Canon John Hall for
his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist
for the beautiful floral tributes
and the New Boston Hotel for
their warm hospitality, finally
to J P Dell Funeral Directors
for their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.