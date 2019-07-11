|
DUFF (née Saunby) S.R.N. S.C.M. H.V.Cert.
Patricia June (Pat) Passed away peacefully in Alexandra Nursing Home on Saturday 6th July aged 85 years. Devoted wife to the late James Duff, loving sister-in-law to Ruth and Bob Claus and George Duff, also a favourite aunt and
cousin to many.
June will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St. Peter's Parish Church on Thursday 18th July at 10.45am prior to cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 11.45am. Donations in June's memory to Cancer Research
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 11, 2019