Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:00
St Peters Parish Church
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
14:00
Fleetwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Cook


1943 - 2019 Notice
Patricia Cook Notice
COOK (Nee Fishwick)
Patricia
24/8/43 - 25/7/19 After a very long illness bravely fought, Pat passed away on Thursday 25th July 2019
with her husband at her side.
Dearly loved wife of William (Lou), loving mum to Alison and Neil, much loved mother-in-law to Andrew and Daniella, deeply loved nan to her grandchildren Rob, Tom, Harry, Fred and Olly
and a dear sister to Josie,
Dianne and Gerrard.
Pat will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Peters Parish Church on Wednesday 7th August at 1.00pm followed by a burial at Fleetwood Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Pat to Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 31, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.