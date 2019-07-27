Home

J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
13:45
St Teresa's RC Church
Cleveleys
Committal
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
15:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Patricia Burgess Notice
Burgess (Patricia)
"Pat" On Wednesday 24th July 2019, peacefully whilst in Trinity Hospice and of Thornton Cleveleys, formerly of Childwall Liverpool,
Pat passed away aged 85 years.

Dearly beloved wife
of the late John, much loved mum to John, Patsy, Jim and Colette
and a loving mother in law, nan, great nan and sister.

She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.

Funeral Service will take place at
St Teresa's RC Church, Cleveleys on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 1.45pm, prior to committal at Lytham Park Crematorium
at 3.30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice c/o
the Funeral Directors.

All enquiries please to
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 27, 2019
