ANDERTON (nee Rayner)

Patricia Pat passed away suddenly but peacefully in her sleep on 13th March at The Nightingales Nursing Home which had been her home for the past 7 years whilst she had battled with dementia.

Devoted wife of the late Ken Rayner and the late Maurice Anderton. Mum of Garry Rayner, Mother-in-Law to Cheryl, sister of the late Bryan and Grandma to James and Megan.

For almost 40 years, Pat was the co-owner of The Melody Ballroom, teaching thousands of people to dance and hosting many wonderful parties and dinner dances.

" We hope she is now back on the dance floor with her beloved Ken".

Service to be held at

Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to

Trinity Hospice and Dementia UK.

Special thanks go to the staff of The Nightingales who looked after Pat in such a caring and calm manner.

Special thanks go to the staff of The Nightingales who looked after Pat in such a caring and calm manner.