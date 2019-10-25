|
|
|
WADE Pamela
nee Fuller
(Pam) Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Monday 21st October at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, aged 77.
Now reunited with
late husband Peter.
A loving mum, sister and Nana. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and her many friends.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 8th November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019