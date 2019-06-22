|
TICKLE Pamela Former Deputy Headteacher at Stanley School, for many years.
Devoted member of S. Stephen On The Cliffs Church.
Passed away after a short illness at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 18th June 2019,
aged 87 years.
Pam will be received into
S. Stephen On The Cliffs Church, Holmfield Road on Thursday 27th June at 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 2:30pm.
No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice or
S. Stephen On The Cliffs Church.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 22, 2019
