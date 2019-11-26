Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Thornton Cleveleys)
The Willows
Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4AB
01253 859159
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
ROSTRON Pamela Joyce Pam passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Conifers Care Home, Thornton on Thursday
7th November 2019, aged 85 years.

Much loved wife of the late Terrance, dearly loved mum of Ian, Janet and Alison, dear mother in law of Penny, Stuart and David, cherished nan and great nanny and a loving sister.

Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd December at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, bright clothing to be worn by request of Pam and donations if so desired to Dementia UK. All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton Tel 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
