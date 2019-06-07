|
JOWETT Pam Former worker at
Lewis's Department Store.
Passed away at her sisters home on Wednesday 29th May 2019, aged 73 years.
Beloved sister of Chris.
She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her neighbours and many friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 17th June at 10am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 7, 2019
