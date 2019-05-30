PORTER Owen William Former Beaver Scout Leader of the 10th Blackpool St John's Scout Group.



It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Owen, who peacefully fell asleep in Hospital on Wednesday 15th

May 2019, aged 77 years.

Devoted Husband of Mary, cherished Dad of Mandy, Alain, Martin and David.

Loving Brother of David and Susan, a much loved Grandad and

Great Grandad and a very dear Father in law and Brother in law.

Owen will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends and all who had the pleasure to have known him.

Funeral service will be held at

St John's Parish Church, Blackpool on Thursday 6th June 2019

at 12.15pm prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium at 1.15pm.

Family floral tributes only please by request. Donations if so desired in lieu of floral tributes to

Donnas Dream House or Macmillan Nurses c/o

the funeral director.

All enquiries please c/o

Lengs Funeral LTD

164 Ashfield Road,

Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0BX

Tel 01253 471827 Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2019