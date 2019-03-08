Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Thornton Cleveleys)
The Willows
Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4AB
01253 859159
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Brown

Notice Condolences

Olive Brown Notice
BROWN (nee Clough)
Olive Yvonne Passed away suddenly
but peacefully on Sunday
24th February 2019, aged 84 years.
Devoted wife of the late David, much loved mum of Nicola and Samantha and cherished
mother in law, nan and great nan.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to
the British Heart Foundation.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton Tel : 859159
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.