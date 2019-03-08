|
|
|
BROWN (nee Clough)
Olive Yvonne Passed away suddenly
but peacefully on Sunday
24th February 2019, aged 84 years.
Devoted wife of the late David, much loved mum of Nicola and Samantha and cherished
mother in law, nan and great nan.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to
the British Heart Foundation.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton Tel : 859159
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
