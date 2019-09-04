Home

Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Rawtenstall (Rossendale)
James Street
Rossendale, Lancashire BB4 7NE
01706 215721
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:30
Lytham Crematorium Chapel
Olive Allport Notice
ALLPORT Olive May On Thursday 22nd August 2019, peacefully in Ashbourne Lodge and formerly of Rawtenstall, Olive aged 91 years, the dearly loved wife of the late John.
Funeral Service will be held at Lytham Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 11th September at 12.30pm prior to interment in Southern Cemetery, to be rested with her late Husband.

Inq: Fred Hamer Funeral Service, James Street, Rawtenstall,
BB4 7NE Tel 01706 215721
Funeral Director: Dawn Winfield
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
