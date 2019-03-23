|
LIMONE Oleg Sadly passed away peacefully on Saturday morning 16th March, in Victoria Hospital, aged 68 years.
Oleg Limone, also known as
Oli or Chief, died of a broken heart, never came to terms with the loss of his beloved mother.
Planet and animal lover and vegetarian for 50 years, black cab driver for 35 years and also pub quiz master for many years.
Leaves behind and is greatly
missed by his 92 year old father Ivan and sister Walentina, a 'Performance Poet' and
'Daughter of Displaced persons'.
Funeral at Lytham Crematorium, Friday 29th March at 1.30pm.
He loved flowers.
Anyone who knew him welcome.
Reception back at family home.
All enquiries to
NC Funeral Directors,
40 Highfield Road, Blackpool,
FY4 2JA. Tel: 01253 420450
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019
