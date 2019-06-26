|
|
|
PARKER Norman Michael It is with deep sadness that we announce the
loss of our much beloved dad and grandad
Norman Michael Parker
who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday 16th June 2019,
aged 69 years.
He leaves behind his children Steven, Michelle and Kerry and their spouses Sue, Brent and Lee. He was always a proud grandad to Sam, Sarah, Amy, Josh, Dan and Megan and great grandad to Emily. His memory will forever live
on and he will be truly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium Chapel on
Wednesday 3rd July at 1:15pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home.
Tel: 859159
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More