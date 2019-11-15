|
CUNLIFFE� Suddenly on 10th November 2019 at his home in Norbreck
Norman
aged 92 years.
Much loved and cherished Husband of Hazel.
Loving Father to Ian.
Dearly loved Grandad
to Joe, Jay and Paige.
Great Grandad to
Kara, Joe and Lexi.
Funeral service to take place
at Lytham Park Crematorium
on Wednesday 20th November
at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Further enquiries to
Mark F H Rae Funeral Director,
11 Wood Street,
St Anne's On Sea,
FY8 1QS, 01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019