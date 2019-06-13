|
|
|
WESTHEAD Norma Norma passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4th June at
Lytham Court Nursing Home
aged 82 years.
Devoted wife of the late
Harry Westhead, dearly loved mum of Karen and husband Don. Dearest Nanna to Sarah and husband Alex, much loved grandnan to Olivia and Sophie and loving sister to Anita.
Norma will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Lytham Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th June at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be given to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Co-op Funeralcare
32 St Andrews Road South
St Annes FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More