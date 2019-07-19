Home

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00
The Chesil Suite, Chesil House, Winchester SO23 0HU
SLEIGHT Norma Lilian
(née Lewns) On 1st July 2019, aged 94,
in Winchester, Hampshire
formerly of South Blackpool.
Much loved wife of the late
Captain Peter Sleight,
loving mother of Robert and Caroline and aunt to Helen.
Funeral service at The Chesil Suite, Chesil House, Winchester
SO23 0HU on Thursday
1st August at 11.00 am.
No flowers please, donations to 'Naomi House Children's Hospice' c/o Richard Steel & Partners, Alderman House, 12-14 City Road, Winchester SO23 8SD or via www.rsponline.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 19, 2019
