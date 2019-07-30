Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool Whitegate Drive
97 Whitegate Drive
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 9BZ
01253 301237
Noel Finlayson

FINLAYSON Noel Michael
(Pops) The family of the late Noel Finlayson wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, condolence cards, flowers and donations in memory of Noel.
Very special thanks to
Jonathan Worthington who officiated a very personal service.
Sincere gratitude also to
Alison Orchard and the team at
Co-operative Funeralcare, Whitegate Drive who ensured every part of the service was calm, smooth and stress-free.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 30, 2019
