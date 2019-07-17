|
Finlayson Noel Michael
(Pops) Sadly, passed away in hospital on the 9th July 2019 in his 84th year.
Beloved husband and
soulmate of Maureen.
Devoted father to Steven,
Andrew and honoured
father-in-law to Tracey. Proud granddad to Jade and Georgia.
Will be sorely missed.
Rest in Peace my darling,
till we meet again.
The service and cremation will be held at Carleton Crematorium
on Wednesday 24th July 2019
at 2.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations gratefully received for DDX3X Foundation which was close to Noel's heart. http://www.justgiving.com/ddx3x
All enquires to
Co-op Funeralcare,
97 Whitegate Drive,
Blackpool FY3 9BZ
Tel. 01253 301237
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 17, 2019