Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:30
St Pauls Church
42 Lake Road North
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
13:30
St Pauls Church
42 Lake Road North
1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Nigel Hill Notice
Hill Nigel William 1943-2019
Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 25th September,
surrounded by his loving family.

Dearly beloved Husband
of the late Sharon Rose Hill,
loving Dad of Chris, Sarah and
Nicola, dearest Brother-In-Law
to Liz, Lee and Nick and
much-loved Granddad Chu Chu
to Erin, George, Ava, Noah,
Niamh, Jaymes and Rose.

Nigel will be remembered
by his family and friends for
his kind heart, passion for everything railway and
being a true gentleman.
Death leaves a heartache,
no one can heal,
love leaves a memory,
no one can steal.
Celebration of Nigel's life
will be held on the
11th of October at St Pauls Church,
42 Lake Road North at 12.30pm then onto Lytham Park Crematorium for 1.30pm.

Only bright colours to be worn.
Floral tributes may be sent, or
donations made to Dementia UK
or the Stroke Org.

For any enquiries please contact
Box Bros. Ltd. Funeral Services
01253 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
