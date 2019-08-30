Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Neil Hall Notice
HALL Neil Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 18th August 2019 at home, Neil, aged 58 years.
Loving partner of Lesley, cherished son of Barbara and the late Bill, also a dear brother to Diane, Alison, Tracy and Wendy.
Neil will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday
5th September 2019 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
c/o the Funeral Directors to
Trinity Hospice.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
