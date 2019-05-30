|
GREENWOOD Neil Neil peacefully fell asleep in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Monday 20th May 2019, aged 66 years.
Devoted Partner of Jane,
cherished Dad of Terri-Louise,
much loved Brother of Tina
and Terry, loving Brother In Law
of Steve and Gail and
a very dear Uncle.
ONE OF LIFE'S CHARACTERS.
Neil will be greatly missed by all his family and friends and all who had the pleasure to have known him.
Funeral service and cremation
will be held at Park Crematorium Lytham on Friday 7th June 2019
at 2pm.
Family floral tributes only please by request, donations if so desired in lieu of floral tributes to:
Cancer Research UK
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquires please
c/o Lengs Funeral Service LTD
164, Ashfield Road, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2019
