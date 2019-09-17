Buchanan Nancy Passed away 17th September 2018 aged 86.

Death is nothing at all,

I have only slipped away into the next room.

I am I and you are you.

Whatever we were to each other that we still are.

Call me by my old familiar name,

speak to me in the easy way which you always used.

Put no difference in your tone,

wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow.

Laugh as we always laughed

at the little jokes we enjoyed together.

Let my name be ever the household word that it always was.

Let it be spoken without effort,

without the trace of a shadow on it.

Life means all that it ever meant.

It is the same as it ever was there is unbroken continuity.

Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight?

I am waiting for you, for an interval,

somewhere very near, just around the corner…..

"All is well" Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019