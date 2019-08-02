|
JOHNSTON Muriel Sadly passed away on Tuesday
July 30th 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
much loved mother of Janet and Pat, loving nan of Debbie, Lee, Hayley, Gary, Paul and Caitlin and doting great nan of Riley, Sophie, Xavier, Zackary, Reece, Lily, Elora, Everly, Loki and Ivy.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Friday August 9th at 11:00 am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Macular Society.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home.
Tel; 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019