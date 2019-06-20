|
BUCKLEY Muriel Muriel Buckley,
a remarkable and vibrant lady, died suddenly at home on Thursday
13th June 2019, aged 79.
Dearly loved and devoted wife of Frank; much loved mum of Jane and Sara; adored nana to Alex, Andrew and Olivia; great nana of Lainee; mother-in-law to David; also a dear sister, auntie and friend; she will be very sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
A celebration of Muriel's life will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 27th June at 11.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be given for Marie Curie, c/o the Funeral Director. As this is a celebration of Muriel's life, the family request that black is not essential attire.
All enquires to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 20, 2019
